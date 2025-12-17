Previous
Oh Deer by pej76
343 / 365

Oh Deer

Three more doe coming up from the lower yard. Can you spot the third? They are heading for our neighbor's home across the street.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
93% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Three deer with an eye for an easy snack!
December 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
WOW
December 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact