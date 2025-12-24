Sign up
Previous
344 / 365
Deer in the Headlights
Our neighborhood deer herd was in our driveway when we came home from church this afternoon. This is just two of the six that were there.
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
Paul J
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today.
94% complete
This n That
iPhone 13
24th December 2025 5:35pm
