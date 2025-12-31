Sign up
Photo Bomber
Mr. Cardinal got photo bombed by a sparrow as he was trying to make up his mind which feeder to go to.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
This n That
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
31st December 2025 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
