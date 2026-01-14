Previous
My Glasses by pej76
350 / 365

My Glasses

Just posting this one for the heck of it. I guess I had to take off my glasses because I couldn’t believe my eyes when Gracie came to sit on my lap this morning.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
95% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact