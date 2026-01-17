Previous
Hungry Downy Woodpecker by pej76
Hungry Downy Woodpecker

I'm pretty sure this is a Downy Woodpecker. The Hairy Woodpeckers look very similar. They have been going through the suet rather quickly these days. I will also have to clear and fill the Birdfy this morning.
Paul J

