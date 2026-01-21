Sign up
Previous
353 / 365
For Emma78
Emma, your kitty isn't the only one who likes to block the view of the computer screen. This is almost a daily occurrence at our home.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
1507
photos
25
followers
30
following
96% complete
Views
2
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
24th November 2025 9:31am
