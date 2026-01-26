Previous
Deer Trails by pej76
356 / 365

Deer Trails

The deer have been visiting the neighbor’s bird feeder quite a bit this evening as you can see from their tracks. There is a deer in this photo. Can you spot it?
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
97% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
That looks amazing, quite a busy spot. Yes, I can see the deer.
January 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact