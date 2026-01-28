Previous
Cabin Fever by pej76
358 / 365

Cabin Fever

Gracie is enjoying a bird video. She has cabin fever as do we all. Even though she begs and begs to go outside she is reluctant to go out once her nose senses the frigid air. Temperature in the mid teens here all week. Below zero F every night.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
98% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact