358 / 365
Cabin Fever
Gracie is enjoying a bird video. She has cabin fever as do we all. Even though she begs and begs to go outside she is reluctant to go out once her nose senses the frigid air. Temperature in the mid teens here all week. Below zero F every night.
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
1519
photos
25
followers
30
following
98% complete
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
122
356
1036
123
357
1037
358
1038
Views
4
Album
This n That
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
28th January 2026 9:33am
Privacy
Public
