360 / 365
Snow Squall
We got hit with a snow squall last night around bedtime. It only lasted a short while but the wind was howling and we got about an inch of snow on top of what we have. Not looking forward to clearing the driveway in the bitter cold and wind.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
1529
photos
25
followers
30
following
98% complete
Photo Details
Album
This n That
Diana
ace
Well captured.
February 7th, 2026
