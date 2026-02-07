Previous
Snow Squall by pej76
360 / 365

Snow Squall

We got hit with a snow squall last night around bedtime. It only lasted a short while but the wind was howling and we got about an inch of snow on top of what we have. Not looking forward to clearing the driveway in the bitter cold and wind.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Paul J

Diana ace
Well captured.
February 7th, 2026  
