Previous
361 / 365
Waiting for the Ladies
Tea and coffee cups ready to go for the ladies in book club this evening.
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
1
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
1533
photos
26
followers
31
following
98% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
10th February 2026 6:38pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very welcoming
February 11th, 2026
