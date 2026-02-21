Sign up
The New Microwave
Loaded in the car and ready to go home. I will need help installing it though. Not a safe job for just one person. SIL volunteered to help.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
Photo Details
Christine Sztukowski
ace
That's a big one
February 22nd, 2026
