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Photo 372
Splash
It was a beautiful, warm day today until it wasn’t. The storms hit about dinner time. 84F was the high this afternoon. Going down to the low 40s tonight. Gracie ran inside after the first few rain drops fell.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Paul J
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@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
22nd March 2026 5:10pm
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