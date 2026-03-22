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Splash by pej76
Photo 372

Splash

It was a beautiful, warm day today until it wasn’t. The storms hit about dinner time. 84F was the high this afternoon. Going down to the low 40s tonight. Gracie ran inside after the first few rain drops fell.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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