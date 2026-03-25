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Previous
Photo 373
Me Post Surgery
All stitched up and ready to go home. Only took about 2 1/2 hours. I return to the dermatologist on Monday to have the stitches removed.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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Album
This n That
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iPhone 13
Taken
25th March 2026 8:20am
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