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What I Replaced by pej76
Photo 377

What I Replaced

Today’s plumbing project was to replace these two corroded valves which were very difficult to turn off without a wrench.

This is the new valve replacements https://365project.org/pej76/365/2026-04-06
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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