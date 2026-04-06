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Previous
Photo 377
What I Replaced
Today’s plumbing project was to replace these two corroded valves which were very difficult to turn off without a wrench.
This is the new valve replacements
https://365project.org/pej76/365/2026-04-06
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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This n That
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iPhone 13
Taken
6th April 2026 12:44pm
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