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Cherry Blossoms at Church by pej76
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Cherry Blossoms at Church

We were pleasantly surprised by the Japanese Cherry Tree Blossoms at our church this evening. It looks like they are at their peak.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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