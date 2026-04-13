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Photo 379
Cherry Blossoms at Church
We were pleasantly surprised by the Japanese Cherry Tree Blossoms at our church this evening. It looks like they are at their peak.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Paul J
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@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
13th April 2026 7:52pm
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