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A Quick Bath by pej76
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A Quick Bath

Every evening Gracie’s attention turns to whoever sits on the corner of the couch. She begs for attention and treats. Between her attention getting moments she will pause to bathe a part of herself, usually her legs or paws.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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