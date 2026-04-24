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Fairway Mower by pej76
Photo 383

Fairway Mower

First one of these I’ve ever seen. If these sense an obstruction they will go around it. I wonder if they will go around a golf ball or just eat it.

BTW, it was a tale of two nines today. A brilliant front nine and then an ugly back nine. Shot 89 and won 12 bucks.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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Christine Sztukowski ace
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