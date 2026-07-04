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Yellow Daylilies by pej76
Photo 400

Yellow Daylilies

A couple of more yellow Daylilies have popped out. They were just in time to enjoy the rain today.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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