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Previous
Photo 400
Yellow Daylilies
A couple of more yellow Daylilies have popped out. They were just in time to enjoy the rain today.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Paul J
ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
4th July 2026 3:16pm
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