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Photo 405
What Tornado Warning?
Things got a little exciting late this afternoon with a tornado warning in our area. We were ready to get to a safe place in the house but Gracie was not going to let the warning interrupt her nap. There was no tornado fortunately.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Paul J
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@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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This n That
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iPhone 13
Taken
2nd August 2026 6:18pm
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Christine Sztukowski
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Wonderful cat
August 2nd, 2026
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