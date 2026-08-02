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What Tornado Warning? by pej76
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What Tornado Warning?

Things got a little exciting late this afternoon with a tornado warning in our area. We were ready to get to a safe place in the house but Gracie was not going to let the warning interrupt her nap. There was no tornado fortunately.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Paul J

ace
@pej76
October 7th, 2025. Renewed my Ace membership today. Every year I debate with myself whether I want to continue as an Ace member....
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Christine Sztukowski ace
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