Previous
Perched bird by peng
2 / 365

Perched bird

Just a bird perched on a solar panel, doing nothing. Hand held, no crop. Image shrinked to 25%, levels adjusted with GIMP.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Peng

@peng
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise