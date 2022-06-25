Previous
Next
Old but beautiful. by pennyrae
Photo 3098

Old but beautiful.

This used bookstore used to be a shoe store and they actually used the ladder to get shoes. There wasn’t much storage in the back of the store so they went up.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

penny

@pennyrae
I am a born again Christian, wife to fantastic husband of 47 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and...
850% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise