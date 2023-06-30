Previous
Next
Sebastian on vacay 1 by pennyrae
Photo 3445

Sebastian on vacay 1

Started our trip to Colorado. Sebastian was a birthday gift from my granddaughter. She knows I like skunks. She has taught herself to crochet by watching YouTube videos.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

penny

@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 47 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
946% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise