Yikes! by pennyrae
Photo 3478

Yikes!

Too much activity on a super hot day. Husband had to spend the night at the hospital. He is doing better and has learned to make better choices.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

penny

@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 47 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
