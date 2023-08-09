Previous
IMG_1819 trial and maybe error by pennyrae
IMG_1819 trial and maybe error

Saw this on line and thought I would try it.
A glass bottle filled with baby oil and then pick flowers from the garden. It is supposed to last for a year. They are quite pretty.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

penny

@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 47 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
