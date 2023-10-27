Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3545
IMG_2777 over and out
Retired! But not. Home health care now for my mother in law while she heals her L3 stress fracture.
Kohl’s customer service- 12.7 years
CPC printing company - 15 years
Banking - 12 years
Miscellaneous little jobs and school in between.
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
penny
@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 47 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
3550
photos
9
followers
20
following
972% complete
View this month »
3543
3544
3545
3546
3547
3548
3549
3550
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
27th October 2023 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close