Previous
Next
IMG_2922 shoebox packing by pennyrae
Photo 3559

IMG_2922 shoebox packing

Our church packed 200 shoe boxes for Samaritan purse Christmas boxes. Always a good feeling.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

penny

@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 47 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
975% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise