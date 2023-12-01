Previous
Next
IMG_3196 the dizzy quilt by pennyrae
Photo 3576

IMG_3196 the dizzy quilt

MIL made this while she is staying with us for medical reasons. There may be a few uneven seams and that is why she calls it the dizzy quilt, she was dizzy while making it.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

penny

@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 47 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
982% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise