Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3576
IMG_3196 the dizzy quilt
MIL made this while she is staying with us for medical reasons. There may be a few uneven seams and that is why she calls it the dizzy quilt, she was dizzy while making it.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
penny
@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 47 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
3587
photos
9
followers
19
following
982% complete
View this month »
3580
3581
3582
3583
3584
3585
3586
3587
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
4th December 2023 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close