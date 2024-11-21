Previous
IMG_8342 meet Dinah by pennyrae
Photo 3914

IMG_8342 meet Dinah

My sister’s new pup. 8 year old, puppy mill rescue. She is in the best home now. She joins 2 other rescues and 1 other small sister.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

penny

@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 49 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
