Previous
IMG_9550 shadows by pennyrae
Photo 3981

IMG_9550 shadows

At least the sun is shining. Still cold.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

penny

@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 49 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
1090% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact