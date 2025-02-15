Previous
IMG_9723 MIL turns 90 by pennyrae
Photo 3996

IMG_9723 MIL turns 90

We were able to keep our family celebration a secret from mom. 2 family members came from out of town. 17 of us, kids, grands and great grands.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

penny

@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 49 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
1094% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact