Lasted 50 years by pennyrae
Photo 4093

Lasted 50 years

One of the wedding gifts we still have after 50 years. Granted it had 6 glasses that matched it but the pitcher is still here.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

penny

@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 49 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
