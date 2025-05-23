Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4093
Lasted 50 years
One of the wedding gifts we still have after 50 years. Granted it had 6 glasses that matched it but the pitcher is still here.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
penny
@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 49 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
4095
photos
7
followers
18
following
1121% complete
View this month »
4088
4089
4090
4091
4092
4093
4094
4095
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
23rd May 2025 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close