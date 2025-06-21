Previous
Next
IMG_1864 yup I had a party. by pennyrae
Photo 4121

IMG_1864 yup I had a party.

Turning 70. My family knows I hate parties but if it’s only the immediate family I’ll take it. They did good.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

penny

@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 49 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
1130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact