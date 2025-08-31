Previous
IMG_2966 not for a bake sale by pennyrae
Photo 4176

IMG_2966 not for a bake sale

All the kids and grands like their zucchini bread and muffins a different way so I have to bag them and put their names on them. Isn’t that what grandmas do?
penny

@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 49 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
