Previous
Next
IMG_3066 turning 19 by pennyrae
Photo 4187

IMG_3066 turning 19

This is my daughter and granddaughter. She was born on September 11. My daughter didn’t want her to be born on that day but God had different plans.
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

penny

@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 49 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
1148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact