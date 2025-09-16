Previous
IMG_3138 quilting team by pennyrae
Photo 4190

IMG_3138 quilting team

I picked the fabric, my son (who lives with his grandmother cut the pieces, grandma (90) sewed it together, son and grandma put it together, granddaughter reaped the reward.
penny

@pennyrae
