IMG_4206 rebloomer
Photo 4213

IMG_4206 rebloomer

My sun sent me this picture. I gave him some of my irises a couple weeks ago and they are reblooming. Funny thing is I didn’t have any white irises.
11th October 2025

penny

@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 49 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
