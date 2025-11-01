Previous
Next
IMG_2439 girls night by pennyrae
Photo 4237

IMG_2439 girls night

Had a day with great gramma (91) daughter, daughter in law, 2 grand daughters and three great granddaughters, and of course the great great grand child on the way. Sitting outside in a heated bubble at the 4 Sisters restaurant.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

penny

@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 49 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
1161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact