Photo 4237
IMG_2439 girls night
Had a day with great gramma (91) daughter, daughter in law, 2 grand daughters and three great granddaughters, and of course the great great grand child on the way. Sitting outside in a heated bubble at the 4 Sisters restaurant.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
penny
@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 49 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
365
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
1st November 2025 4:15pm
