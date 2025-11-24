Previous
IMG_4078 for the love of lego
Photo 4260

IMG_4078 for the love of lego

My son in law had “some” of his biggest Lego sets on display at a local museum. A number of other people shared there’s too.
24th November 2025 24th Nov 25

