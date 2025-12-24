Previous
Next
IMG_4682 manger scene. Real donkey. by pennyrae
Photo 4290

IMG_4682 manger scene. Real donkey.

24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

penny

@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 49 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
1176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- that's pretty awesome!
December 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact