IMG_5272 oooooo snuggle puppy

This is my daughter reading (actually reciting) Sandra Boytons book Snuggle Puppy. She constantly read it to her kids and now there is a grandchild on the way. Such an exciting time. It will be our Great grandchild. Where does the time go?
