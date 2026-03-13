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Photo 4367
IMG_5754 snow starting
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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penny
@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 49 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
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365
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iPhone 15
Taken
15th March 2026 11:24am
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