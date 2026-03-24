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IMG_5851 ribbon cutting by pennyrae
Photo 4377

IMG_5851 ribbon cutting

Grandchildren, high school had a ribbon-cutting for their athletic complex. Most of this money for the addition was donated by the community, families, businesses.
I have one last high school, junior.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

penny

@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 49 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
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