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Photo 4377
IMG_5851 ribbon cutting
Grandchildren, high school had a ribbon-cutting for their athletic complex. Most of this money for the addition was donated by the community, families, businesses.
I have one last high school, junior.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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penny
@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 49 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
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365
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27th March 2026 7:39am
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