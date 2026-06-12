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Photo 4458
IMG_7461 peek a boo
Mourning dove keeping watch
12th June 2026
12th Jun 26
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penny
@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 49 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
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365
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iPhone 15
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14th June 2026 8:53am
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