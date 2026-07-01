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Photo 4477
Our Covid rescue
She is 7 1/2 and we got her 6 years ago.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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penny
@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 49 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
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