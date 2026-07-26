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IMG_8572 sitting in the cool grass by pennyrae
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IMG_8572 sitting in the cool grass

Matti enjoying being outside for a short time. It is 90 degrees and feels like 102, at 7:30 pm. Arghhhhh!
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

penny

@pennyrae
Jesus follower, wife to fantastic husband of 49 years, mom to two grown children, mema to six beautiful grandchildren and friend to "Inis" my...
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