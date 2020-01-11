Previous
Village meeting by pennystot
12 / 365

Village meeting

The Mayor hosts a reception each new year to introduce new residents, list activities and explain how she has spent our taxes.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Penelope Ann

@pennystot
