Previous
Next
Self isolation Day 8 by pennystot
82 / 365

Self isolation Day 8

Baking day! Raspberry buns, seedy loaf and leek and potatoe Soup. Stay safe out in the real world x
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Penelope Ann

@pennystot
As I get older I forget stuff so this is a visual diary to remind me of what I did each day. I am an...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise