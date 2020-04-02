Previous
Self isolation day 19 by pennystot
94 / 365

Self isolation day 19

Eating al fresco!
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Penelope Ann

@pennystot
As I get older I forget stuff so this is a visual diary to remind me of what I did each day. I am an...
25% complete

