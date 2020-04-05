Sign up
97 / 365
Self isolation day 22
No work on a Sunday so we went for a walk around our house and onto the farmers track.
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
Penelope Ann
@pennystot
As I get older I forget stuff so this is a visual diary to remind me of what I did each day.
4
365
GT-I9060I
5th April 2020 10:40am
Tags
france
