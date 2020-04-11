Previous
Self isolation day 28 by pennystot
103 / 365

Self isolation day 28

After 4 weeks of going nowhere treated myself to stroll to our post box I spotted this lovely Wisteria plant in full bloom at my neighbour's house
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Penelope Ann

@pennystot
As I get older I forget stuff so this is a visual diary to remind me of what I did each day.
